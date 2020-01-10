USACE receives nearly $40 million for design, construction of Princeville levee project

PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) will use an estimated $39.6 million provided in the Construction account to complete the construction of the Princeville flood and storm damage reduction project.

“The supplemental funding allocated to the Princeville, North Carolina, project will help to reduce flood risks to this community from storms in the future,” said Mr. R.D. James, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works.

Congressman G. K. Butterfield (NC-01) issued a statement regarding the awarding of funds for the Princeville levee project through the Supplemental Appropriation for Disaster Relief Act (P.L. 116-20):

“I am overjoyed to learn the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will receive nearly $40 million for the design and construction of the Princeville levee project. The protection of Princeville and the preservation of its place in our Nation’s history cannot be overstated. The completion of the levee project will ensure the longevity of this historic town for current and future generations.

Shortly after Congress passed the disaster supplemental bill and President Trump signed it into law, I wrote the heads of the Office of Management and Budget, the USACE, and the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works to express my strong support for the Princeville levee project and to urge them to utilize the recently appropriated funds for the completion of the project.

I am pleased the Trump Administration recognized the historical significance of the Town of Princeville and the need to protect its residents.”

Governor Roy Cooper also issued a statement on the announcement of federal funds for Princeville:

“Federal funding for a new levee in Princeville is good news for residents who have been hit hard and are continuing to rebuild. State officials and our congressional delegation have worked for many years to secure funding for this project that will increase safety and resilience for this historic community and we look forward to receiving more information from the Army Corps of Engineers,” said Governor Cooper.

Princeville was incorporated in 1885 and is the oldest town incorporated by African Americans in the United States.

As the Governor noted in his letter to the Army Corps of Engineers, the levels of assistance and the height to which homes that suffered damage can be elevated are dependent on the status of the levee.

Funding for the project comes from the May 2019 Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act, which provided $19.1 billion in emergency funding to states impacted by natural disasters.

