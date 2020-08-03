USDA announces $4 million loan, $2 million grant for Edenton Wastewater Treatment System

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCT) The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it will invest $462 million to modernize water and wastewater infrastructure in rural communities.

Edenton will receive $4,006,000 in loans and $1,988,000 in grants as a result of this initiative.

The money will be used for the first of two phases to make various improvements to Edenton’s wastewater treatment system, which include work on the lagoon aeration system, headworks, pump station, disinfection system, administration building and other necessary projects.

Edenton needs these improvements completed to become compliant with its non-discharge permit.