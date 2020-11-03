USDA issues $503,000 grant to Maysville for water supply access

MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) On Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development announced a $503,000 grant to be given to the town of Maysville.

The funding will be used to install a new filtration system on the town’s water supply.

Maysville’s only well is currently contaminated with Per-and Polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which can lead to adverse human health effects.

Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) said, “Clean water is essential for every community. We are so blessed in this country to be able to rely on having drinkable water at our fingertips. I have seen so many other countries in the world that do not have that luxury. This generous grant will restore the sense of comfort that comes from turning on the faucet and knowing it’s safe. I’m grateful to the USDA and the Rural Development program for continuing to shine a light on small communities that are often overlooked and underserved.”