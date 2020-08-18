Trump Administration invests $500,000 in distance learning, telemedicine in rural N.C.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Trump Administration announced that the United States Department of Agriculture is investing $500 thousand in East Carolina University’s new Distance Learning Dental Medicine Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics and Rural Dental Care Project in North Carolina.

In rural North Carolina, ECU will use a $500,000 grant to so ECU senior dental students and graduate doctors serving their residency requirements will be able to study and work in six community service learning centers around the state.

This project will serve 5,012 individuals.

For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.