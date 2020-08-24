USDA-RD Director to tour Mount Olive Family Medicine Center

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) United States Department of Agriculture for Rural Development State Director will tour facilities USDA-RD is assisting revitalize in the town of Mount Olive on Wednesday, August 26.

USDA-RD State Director Robert Hosford and various state and local officials will tour the Mount Olive Family Medicine Center at 12:45 p.m.

USDA-RD is investing $1.4 million in loans and grants to construct an addition to the existing facility that serves a population of 4,589.

The proposed addition will add 3,403 square feet of the workspace that will include nine additional exam rooms, four provider rooms, a work-up room, a conference room, and restrooms.