USO of Jacksonville hosting virtual concert

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Grab your food and drinks, the USO of Jacksonville is hosting a virtual concert for the community.

The organization is teaming up with Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune Marine Colonel Mike Corrado. Corrado is determined to play after the organization helped him so much.

USO workers say the concert is meant to give people some entertainment during the pandemic.

The organization is still working to serve members of the military through this time.

“Just a change in dynamic with COVID-19 pandemic. They have a different set of needs and we’re evolving and adapting and it’s a whole pivot to address what the service members and their families need,” said Amy Leusichke, coastal area engagement director of the USO in N.C.

The concert will be on Facebook Live starting at 7 p.m. until 8 p.m.

You can find the concert on Mike Corrado’s FB page or USO of North Carolina’s page.



