USO offering virtual date night

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The USO of N.C. is turning digital to give military couples a date night.

The organization is partnering with Texas Roadhouse in Jacksonville.

15 couples who sign up will get a $30 coupon to spend at the restaurant on April 24.

Then each couple will be given communication tools and strategies to build a stronger relationship using Zoom.

The event focuses on supporting military couples with the demands of their jobs and the pandemic.

Virtual date night will be held on April 24 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Date night is free for Jacksonville military couples.

Details to sign up can be found here.

