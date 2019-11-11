USS Grayback, U.S. submarine missing for 75 years, found off Okinawa, Japan

(CBS NEWS) A U.S. Navy submarine missing for 75 years has been found off Okinawa, Japan.

The USS Grayback was discovered in June, according to the Lost 52 Project, a group of undersea explorers whose mission is to find the wrecks of every American submarine lost in World War II.

The Grayback sailed out of Pearl Harbor on January 28, 1944, for its 10th combat patrol.

Two months later, it was listed as missing and presumed lost.

Last year, an amateur researcher in Japan detected a mistake in the latitude and longitude of the spot where the Grayback probably sank.

The records were off by a single digit — about 100 miles.

According to sources, three of the sailor who died on the USS Grayback submarine were from North Carolina.