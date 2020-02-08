Utility worker finds fetus inside North Carolina sewer pump station

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A gruesome discovery in North Carolina – a utility worker says he found a fetus while cleaning a sewer pump Friday morning.

According to our sister station, CBS 17, police are now searching for the mother.

Police say a utilities worker cleaning out made the discovery and alerted police.

“The water guy down there. Then two police cars pulled down in there. And then they walked down there and after that, there was 10 of them,” Richard Collins said.

Richard Collins lives at the Patriots Pointe Apartments close to that pump station off Orange Grove Road.

He says it all started around 10:30 Friday morning.

“That’s a sad thing. I just, I don’t know what people are thinking about these days doing stuff like that,” Collins said.

They say she could need medical attention if she had a miscarriage or if an assault occurred.

“It’s crazy, cause there’s nothing go on down this way but dogs walking,” Larry Johnson said.

The pump station helps sewage flow.

Utility staff performs routine maintenance on the pumps to prevent overflow.

Police say the pump station was last cleaned out Wednesday.