Vaccine clinic this Wednesday at NC Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. — The Carteret County Health Department is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores on Wednesday.

The clinic is open from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Health officials will be administering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to anyone 18 and older. No insurance is necessary.

Walk-ins are welcome. The clinic is open to anyone and is not restricted to county citizens. No appointment is required and there’s a bonus – guests will receive free admission to the aquarium for getting vaccinated. Those interested in getting a vaccine will enter through the main front entrance.

The clinic will be located in Soundside Hall, which is just inside the main entrance. After receiving the vaccination and waiting the required 15-minute observation period, guests may return to Visitor Services and show their vaccination sticker to receive a free admission to the aquarium for the day.