Vaccine clinic this Wednesday at NC Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores

Local

by: Carteret County Department of Human Services

Posted: / Updated:

(Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. — The Carteret County Health Department is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores on Wednesday.

The clinic is open from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Health officials will be administering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to anyone 18 and older. No insurance is necessary.

Walk-ins are welcome. The clinic is open to anyone and is not restricted to county citizens. No appointment is required and there’s a bonus – guests will receive free admission to the aquarium for getting vaccinated. Those interested in getting a vaccine will enter through the main front entrance.

The clinic will be located in Soundside Hall, which is just inside the main entrance. After receiving the vaccination and waiting the required 15-minute observation period, guests may return to Visitor Services and show their vaccination sticker to receive a free admission to the aquarium for the day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV