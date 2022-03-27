KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Health Department will be holding an event with former college and pro basketball player Phil Ford on Tuesday to encourage students to get vaccinated.

The “Take Your Best Shot with Phil” event will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Ed Emory Auditorium at 165 Agriculture Dr. in Kenansville. Parents and students must register online. Only one parent is allowed to attend with a student and there are no walk-ins at the event.

Ford is from Rocky Mount and played college basketball at the University of North Carolina before playing in the NBA.

Click here to register. The event is sponsored by Duplin County, Vidant Duplin Hospital and Community Care of North Carolina.