Van Liere files for District B commisioner seat

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Daniel Van Liere submitted paperwork on Tuesday to run as an unaffiliated candidate in the 2020 District B Pitt County Commissioner race.

In an announcement released last week on social media, Van Liere stated:

“As we face the dawn of a new decade, we find ourselves with an opportunity to shape a path that will have long-lasting impacts, not only on Pitt County but all of eastern North Carolina. While Pitt County has grown and experienced some success over the last decade, I believe we are capable of achieving so much more. More jobs in our community. Increased access for our rural neighbors. A public education that lifts our children to the heights they dream of. Together, with the right vision, I believe we can make Pitt County a beacon in the east.”

Van Liere cited the need for “strong leadership, trusted partnerships, and a willingness to be innovative.”

He has previously served on the Pitt County Chapter of the Red Cross and on the Vestry at Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church.

Van Liere also serves on the Pitt County Development Commission.