Vance County deputy faces misdemeanor assault charge after video surfaces, DA says

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) – The Vance County district attorney said the deputy seen on video slamming a middle school student on the floor will face misdemeanor charges.

Vance County District Attorney Mike Waters

The deputy, identified as Warren Durham, will be charged misdemeanors including assault on a child under 12 and child abuse.

The maximum penalty for Durham would be 120 days in jail.

Vance County District Attorney Mike Waters’ announcement comes a day after the deputy in the video was fired from the sheriff’s office.

Waters said Durham can not be charged with a felony as the boy did not suffer serious bodily injury as defined by North Carolina law.

The boy did not suffer any broken bones, fractures, broken teeth or a concussion, Waters said.

On Dec. 13, Sheriff Curtis Brame said Vance County Schools filed a complaint with his office concerning a juvenile being assaulted by a law enforcement officer.

The incident that took place Dec. 12 at Vance County Middle School was captured on video.

The video shows a deputy pick up a student and slam him to the ground twice before dragging him off-camera. There is no audio on the recording.

After reviewing the video, Brame handed the investigation over to the State Bureau of Investigation.

The SBI completed its investigation Monday, Waters said.

On Monday, Vance County Schools Superintendent Anthony Jackson called the acts of the deputy “unacceptable and egregious.”

He also said the district is modifying the agreement it has with the sheriff’s office.

The boy’s grandfather said they are disappointed the deputy isn’t facing felony charges.