Vanceboro man arrested for distribution of child pornography

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – A Vanceboro man was arrested for the distribution of child pornography.

In April of 2021, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Bureau started an investigation into possession and distribution of child pornography.

As a result of evidence discovered during the investigation, multiple files of child pornography and videos of bestiality were located.

67-year-old Howard Roughton III of Vanceboro is charged with:

Eight counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor

Eight counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor

Five counts disseminating obscene material

Roughton is being held in the Craven County Confinement Facility under a $2.1,000,000 bond.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Taskforce and the State Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce assisted in this investigation.