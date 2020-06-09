Live Now
Vanceboro woman charged with • obtaining property by false pretense

Local

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) On January 14, 2020, deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office took a report from a citizen regarding one of her personal checks that had been cashed without her approval or knowledge. 

It was determined that the check must have been stolen from her home earlier in January.

During the investigation detectives determined that the missing checks were stolen by Tamrah  Meyiesha Lathon, 25, of Vanceboro, who was working in the residence as an in-home health care worker. 

Three felony warrants were issued, charging Lathon with the following:

  • Forgery of Instrument
  • Uttering a Forged Endorsement
  • Obtaining Property by False Pretense

Lathon was arrested by the Craven County Sheriff’s Office and was released on a $10,000 bond.

