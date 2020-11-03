Vandalized gravestones in Jacksonville repaired by local man

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Jacksonville’s City Cemetery is a crime scene after several headstones were found on October 26 tipped over on that hallowed ground.

Two headstones each weighing between 600 to 800 pounds, two vases, and a bench were toppled.

The crime hits close to home for Randy Jarman, owner of Atlas Monuments.

“This is where my family is buried, most of my wife’s family, and this is where she and I will be buried in our time,” said Jarman.

City workers called him in to assess the damage. Jarman and his crew came and cleaned up the mess, at no charge.

Jarman is familiar with this cemetery, but not the names on many of its headstones.

“Well most likely the ones that we did here, their families are not even around, and so they wouldn’t come and be able to do it themselves,” said Jarman.

They may be strangers, but Jarman is treating them as dearly departed, standing up for them because their families are not here to repair the damage.

Jarman also believes the people who caused this damage should have to return to this final resting place.

“I would like to see them back our trying to pick these up by hand, and put them back up that way they would know what kind of project it would be,” said Jarman.

City workers filed a report on the vandalism with Jacksonville Police Department.

Police officials say the incident is still an open investigation.