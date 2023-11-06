WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A man was killed in a vehicle crash that happened on Saturday while he was tending to his vehicle, which had broken down.

On Saturday, the Williamston Police Department arrived at the Roanoke River Bridge in reference to a motor vehicle collision. Officers were able to determine that a vehicle had broken down on the bridge and the driver was trying to push it from the roadway.

During this, another vehicle heading northbound struck that vehicle and the man who was pushing it. Officials identified the man killed as Melvin Francis, 67.

Officers with the Williamston Police Department, NC State Highway Patrol and Martin Couny Sheriff’s Office investigated the crash and directed traffic around the scene with the assistance of Williamston Fire and Rescue and Merry Hill Volunteer Fire Department.