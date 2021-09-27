Vehicle crash kills woman, injures two others in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police were investigating a crash that killed a woman and sent two others to the hospital on Monday.

Police responded to 3306 Trent Road just after 3:30 p.m. on Monday in reference to a vehicle crash. Officials said a Chevrolet Trailblazer was on Trent Road when the vehicle ran off the road. The driver and passenger were transported for treatment by EMS.

A separate passenger, Lisa McDaniel of New Bern, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this collision, please contact MPO III Timothy Johnson with the Traffic Enforcement Unit at (252) 672-4297.