Vehicle information released for missing endangered man in Currituck County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The vehicle information for Clarence Hugh Mays has been released.

He was last seen driving a white 2007 Toyota Tundra with a north Carolina license plate number BAR9555.

PREVIOUS

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man in Currituck County.

Officials believe that 73-year-old Clarence Hugh Mays may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Mays is described as a white male with gray hair and hazel eyes, approximately 5’10 and 180lbs.

He was last seen wearing a jacket (unknown color) and burgundy jogging pants.

Mays was last seen on 235 Survey Road in Moyock.

Deputies believe he may be traveling south of Grandy on a white 2007 Toyota Tundra.

Anyone with information about Clarence Hugh Mays should call Kelvin Thornton at the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office at 252-232-2216.