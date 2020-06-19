Vehicle pursuit and foot chase lead officials to multiple drugs

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Two men were arrested and charged for trafficking drugs following a vehicle pursuit and foot chase with officials.

On June 16 at approximately 7:00 p.m. members of the Nash County Narcotics Unit, Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, and Sharpsburg Police Department were conducting stationary surveillance at the Bright Leaf Motel in Sharpsburg.

While conducting surveillance, Law Enforcement received information that a large number of illegal narcotics would be delivered to the motel by Eric Jaquail Braswell.

Law Enforcement conducted surveillance and witnessed a Black Audi SUV pull into the Motel and park in a parking space.

Braswell exited the passenger side of the vehicle and began walking to a room at the motel.

Officials attempted to take Braswell into custody however he fled on foot towards the rear of the motel.

Nash County and Edgecombe County Deputies were able to apprehend Braswell near the back parking lot of the Motel.

The driver of the Audi SUV fled the scene at a high rate of speed on US 301 South towards Wilson County.

Sharpsburg Police Department and Nash County Deputies pursued the vehicle reaching speeds in excess of 115mph before the vehicle left the roadway and overturned into a small creek near Elm City Road.

Law Enforcement was able to take the driver, Connie Jihadi Jenkins into custody after a short foot pursuit without further incident.

During this encounter, Law Enforcement seized approximately 500 dosage units of MDMA (Ecstasy), and approximately 200 dosage units of Xanax that were all packaged individually.

Eric Jaquail Braswell of Wilson was charged with:

Two Counts of Trafficking in MDMA

Possession w/ intent to sell/deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance

Maintaining a Vehicle for Controlled Substance

Resisting a Public Officer

Connie Jihadi Jenkins of Wilson was charged with:

Two Counts of Trafficking in MDMA

Possession w/ Intent to Sell/Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance

Maintaining a Vehicle for Controlled Substance

Felony Flee to Elude Arrest

Careless and Reckless Driving

Operating a Vehicle without a License

Resisting a Public Officer

The two suspects were booked into Nash County Jail and are scheduled for a first appearance date on Friday, June 19 at the Nash County Courthouse.

The Nash and Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, along with local agencies will continue to work in conjunction to combat the distribution of illegal narcotics in our communities