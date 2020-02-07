Cherry Branch Ferry out of service

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) The Cherry Branch Ferry is currently out of service.

Sue Kinner, Operation managers says, “Due to heavy winds the cherry Branch is now out of service.”

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) A vehicle restriction is in place for Cherry Branch Ferry.

Sue Kinner says, ” Low lying trucks, log and grass trucks and low cars will no longer be allowed on M/V Kinnakeet.”

The river’s water level is rapidly dropping and vehicles began to scrap as they cross on the deck.

At this time M/C Neuse is not having any issue and is still able to carry low lying cars.

The following scheudle is:

Cherry Branch:

9:00 a.m.

11:00 a.m.

12 p.m.

1:30 p.m.

2:30 p.m.

3:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m.

From Minnesot Branch: