1  of  2
Live Now
9OYS: Live Tornado Warning Coverage Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
1  of  16
Closings
Beaufort County Schools Bertie County Schools Halifax County Schools Hertford County Middle School Hertford County Public Schools Hyde County Schools Lawrence Academy Martin County Schools Nash Rocky Mount Public Schools Northampton County Schools Perquimans County Schools Pocosin Innovative Charter Washington County Schools Washington Montessori Public Charter School Wayne County Public Schools Weldon City Schools

Cherry Branch Ferry out of service

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
cherry-branch_283515

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) The Cherry Branch Ferry is currently out of service.

Sue Kinner, Operation managers says, “Due to heavy winds the cherry Branch is now out of service.”

Stay with 9OYS for more updates.

PREVIOUS

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) A vehicle restriction is in place for Cherry Branch Ferry.

Sue Kinner says, ” Low lying trucks, log and grass trucks and low cars will no longer be allowed on M/V Kinnakeet.”

The river’s water level is rapidly dropping and vehicles began to scrap as they cross on the deck.

At this time M/C Neuse is not having any issue and is still able to carry low lying cars.

The following scheudle is:

Cherry Branch:

  • 9:00 a.m.
  • 11:00 a.m.
  • 12 p.m.
  • 1:30 p.m.
  • 2:30 p.m.
  • 3:30 p.m.
  • 4:30 p.m.
  • 5:30 p.m.

From Minnesot Branch:

  • 8:30 a.m.
  • 10:00 a.m.
  • 11:30 a.m.
  • 12:30 p.m.
  • 2:00 p.m.
  • 3:00 p.m.
  • 4:00 p.m.
  • 5:00 p.m.
  • 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV