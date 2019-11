(WNCT) Officials said a vehicle hit the Oak Wolfe Fire Department building in Duplin County on Friday afternoon.

The station is located on Sumnerlins Crossroads Road in the northern part of Duplin County.

The Oak Wolfe Fire Department, the Duplin County EMS, and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol are on the scene.

There are injuries reported.

No information if it was fire personal or in the vehicle, or damage to the station or apparatus.

