Vehicles break-ins reported in Lenoir County

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Kinston Police Department and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office are working together to investigate multiple vehicle break-ins in Lenoir County.

For several weeks the citizens of Kinston and Lenoir County have been victimized by overnight car thefts and car break ins.

On Friday morning, at approxiamtely 4:15 a.m. officers responded to a call from a homeowner on the 2500 block of Hodges Road in reference to someone attempting to break into his vehicle.

Officers arrived and were seaching the area when they observed a vehicle being operated erratically.

When officers spotted the suspects, the vehicle accelerated at a high rate of speed.

Within two blocks the vehicle, which since has been found to have been stolen from that neighborhood, lost control, left the roadway, and struck a house.

Neither of the two people in the house was injured.

All three suspects of the stolen vehicle were injured and have been transported to Vidant Medical Center for treatment.

Officers said they recovered firearms that were stolen overnight from break-ins in Lenoir County. Narcotics, firearms, stolen merchandise, and evidence of breaking and enterings have been recovered.

KPD and Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office ask that residents check their property, vehicles, and outbuildings to make sure they are secure and you have not been victimized.

Residents should review any security cameras which may assist law enforcement in these cases.

Investigators are actively investigating these cases and several others which may be related.