Vet Center celebrates 40 years in Greenville

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Friday is the 40th anniversary for the Vet Center in Greenville.

They service over 20 counties with things like re-adjustment counseling to combat veterans, help with military sexual trauma, and, PTSD counseling, bereavement counseling to all veterans.

Friday, they honored veterans and offered a chance for them to come and see what’s available to them.

Chauncey McLeod is the director of the Vet Center, he said,

“It’s all about giving back; these veterans have given so much to our nation, our great country.”

The Vet Center does take walk-ins — they say if they’re not available to help you, they’ll refer you to someone who can.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV