Vet Center celebrates 40 years in Greenville

Friday is the 40th anniversary for the Vet Center in Greenville.

They service over 20 counties with things like re-adjustment counseling to combat veterans, help with military sexual trauma, and, PTSD counseling, bereavement counseling to all veterans.

Friday, they honored veterans and offered a chance for them to come and see what’s available to them.

Chauncey McLeod is the director of the Vet Center, he said,

“It’s all about giving back; these veterans have given so much to our nation, our great country.”

The Vet Center does take walk-ins — they say if they’re not available to help you, they’ll refer you to someone who can.