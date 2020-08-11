Veteran-led disaster relief organization to assist in ongoing Isaias response, recovery efforts in N.C.

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) Team Rubicon, a veteran-led disaster relief organization, is conducting emergency relief operations to assist in ongoing Isaias response and recovery efforts.

Operation Pocosin Swamp will provide roof tarping, chainsaw operations, and general debris removal services to affected communities in coordination with local and state authorities.

These efforts are focused on relief from tornado damage in Bertie and Hertford counties.

As part of their standard procedure, the organization will be partnering closely with local Emergency Operations authorities to identify the areas where it can be of greatest assistance.

From there, some 19 Team Rubicon volunteers, also called Greyshirts, will deploy into the field to provide hands-on assistance to the members of the community.

Operation Pocosin Swamp will add Isaias to the list of hurricanes and tropical storms Team Rubicon has responded to, which already include Hurricanes Irma, Dorian and Michael.

In fact, since its inception in 2010, the organization’s core mission is to provide assistance to vulnerable and at-risk populations affected by disaster.

According to Incident Commander, Brian Dupree, these efforts mean as much to Team Rubicon’s members as they do to the people they assist.

The operation is expected to begin August 10 and last approximately one week, with conditions on the ground determining the actual duration.

Those interested in assisting Team Rubicon’s efforts are invited to contribute financially or volunteer for future operations by visiting www.teamrubiconusa.org.