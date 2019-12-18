Veteran with no family to attend funeral honored by community

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Michael Eugene Webb of Hubert passed away November 27 but had no family to attend funeral services.

Tuesday, 21 riders from the North Carolina Patriot Guard, local community members and three of those Webb called friends gathered to honor him at the service.

After an original Facebook post made by a co-worker and friend William Devine was seen and shared by others, the word that no family was alive to attend services did not sit well with the community.

“My initial response was I can’t believe no one let me know before this. There’s no marine going to be buried without having his brothers here. I put a mission out, and you saw the result today.” ED FAUDE, NC PATRIOT GUARD RIDERS

Those who knew Webb said he “was the epitome of Semper Fi” and those who didn’t say it did not matter, he was a brother.

“For this many people to show up for this man today, I am ecstatic. It was a fantastic turnout for the gentleman who raided the honors he received today.” ED FAUDE, NC PATRIOT GUARD RIDERS

The services were held at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.