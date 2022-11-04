GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Veterans will be front and center during a number of ceremonies and events taking place on Veterans Day.

November 11th is Veterans Day and the people in Eastern North Carolina are ready to honor those who served with various events. Veterans Day honors military vets who served our country, making the ultimate sacrifice so we can remain a free country.

Below is a list of events in Eastern North Carolina that will be put on by city and county governments.

Pitt County

Winterville

2543 Church Street, November 11 at 10:30 a.m.

Ayden

Veterans Day ceremony, 287-313 Third St, 1 p.m. on Nov. 11

Onslow County

Jacksonville

Veterans Day Parade- Saturday, November 5th, 2022- 10 am

Disabled American Veterans Onslow County Chapter 16 ceremony

November 11, 11 a.m. at 300 Sherwood Rd. in Jacksonville

Craven

New Bern Vietnam Veterans Association Chapter #886 is honoring ALL veterans at the 2022 Field of Flags at Union Point Park from Nov. 4-12.

Carteret

Morehead City

Veterans Appreciation, 1001 Arendell Street, Saturday, November 5. 11 a.m.

Wayne

Goldsboro

Veterans Day Parade

223 N Center St 9:30 am

Lenoir

Kinston

Veterans Roundtable

American Legion Post on McLewean St, 7 pm

Kinston- Pre-Veterans Day Concert- Sat., November 5- 7 pm

Kinston Lenoir Performing Arts Center at Kinston High School

2601 N Queen St

Wilson

Wilson

Veterans Day Service, Nov 11th, 115 Nash St SE, 11 am

Dare

Southern Shores Veterans Day Ceremony

November 11, 11 am, Southern Shores Town Hall Flagpole Pavilion, 5375 N. Virginia Dare Trail

Manteo Veterans Day Ceremony

The Veterans Day Ceremony

November 11, 9:30 am

Dare County Veterans Memorial, 300 Queen Elizabeth Avenue

Nags Head Veterans Day Ceremony

Friday, November 11 at 11 am at Nags Head Town Hall, 5401 S. Croatan Highway

Kill Devil Hills Veterans Day Ceremony

Friday, November 11 at 12:30 pm Veterans Memorial on Veterans Drive in Kill Devil Hills.

Martin

Williamston

Veterans Day Ceremony, November 11th, 11 am, 305 E Main St

