GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Veterans will be front and center during a number of ceremonies and events taking place on Veterans Day.
November 11th is Veterans Day and the people in Eastern North Carolina are ready to honor those who served with various events. Veterans Day honors military vets who served our country, making the ultimate sacrifice so we can remain a free country.
Below is a list of events in Eastern North Carolina that will be put on by city and county governments.
Pitt County
Winterville
2543 Church Street, November 11 at 10:30 a.m.
Ayden
Veterans Day ceremony, 287-313 Third St, 1 p.m. on Nov. 11
Onslow County
Jacksonville
Veterans Day Parade- Saturday, November 5th, 2022- 10 am
Disabled American Veterans Onslow County Chapter 16 ceremony
November 11, 11 a.m. at 300 Sherwood Rd. in Jacksonville
Craven
New Bern Vietnam Veterans Association Chapter #886 is honoring ALL veterans at the 2022 Field of Flags at Union Point Park from Nov. 4-12.
Carteret
Morehead City
Veterans Appreciation, 1001 Arendell Street, Saturday, November 5. 11 a.m.
Wayne
Goldsboro
Veterans Day Parade
223 N Center St 9:30 am
Lenoir
Kinston
Veterans Roundtable
American Legion Post on McLewean St, 7 pm
Kinston- Pre-Veterans Day Concert- Sat., November 5- 7 pm
Kinston Lenoir Performing Arts Center at Kinston High School
2601 N Queen St
Wilson
Wilson
Veterans Day Service, Nov 11th, 115 Nash St SE, 11 am
Dare
Southern Shores Veterans Day Ceremony
November 11, 11 am, Southern Shores Town Hall Flagpole Pavilion, 5375 N. Virginia Dare Trail
Manteo Veterans Day Ceremony
The Veterans Day Ceremony
November 11, 9:30 am
Dare County Veterans Memorial, 300 Queen Elizabeth Avenue
Nags Head Veterans Day Ceremony
Friday, November 11 at 11 am at Nags Head Town Hall, 5401 S. Croatan Highway
Kill Devil Hills Veterans Day Ceremony
Friday, November 11 at 12:30 pm Veterans Memorial on Veterans Drive in Kill Devil Hills.
Martin
Williamston
Veterans Day Ceremony, November 11th, 11 am, 305 E Main St
