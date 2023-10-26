NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Veterans’ Council of Craven County will host its annual Veterans Day Lunch on November 11 at the Temple Baptist Church, located at 1500 Kingdom Way in New Bern.

This is a “free lunch” for all veterans and their spouses or primary caregivers. A special invitation is extended to Gulf War veterans. The event will commence at 11 a.m. and conclude at 1 p.m.

Veterans are asked to bring proof of service, either a North Carolina Driver’s license with veteran notation, DD-214, VVA medical card or membership card to a veteran organization. Veterans with mobility needs will be assisted by Craven Hospice and Richard Dobbs Spaight NCDAR volunteers.