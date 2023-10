JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Veterans Day parade will be held in Jacksonville on Nov. 4.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and is hosted by Non-Commissioned Officers Association of the United States Down East Chapter 906. The parade will start at Coastal Carolina Community College, located at 444 Western Boulevard, and will continue down to Western Boulevard.

Parade entry deadline is Oct. 20. For more information, see the contact information on the flyer.