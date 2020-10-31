Vice President Mike Pence to visit Elizabeth City on the last day of early voting

Vice President Mike Pence speaks to supporters Saturday Oct. 24, 2020 in Tallahassee, Fla. Battleground Florida was again a central focus of the presidential campaign Saturday as President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and former President Barack Obama all had high-profile events in the state. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Air Force Two has a flight planned for Elizabeth City on Saturday, which is the last day for in-person early voting.

In a sprint to the finish, Vice President Mike Pence is expected to roll out his message of a conservative Supreme Court, law and order, and a crackdown on China. But when you look at the number of voters who have already cast their ballots, the GOP may have a tough time weathering any missteps along the way.

Pence’s do no harm message remains on the road even after he learned last week several of his staffers have tested positive for the coronavirus. Pence, who has tested negative, will attempt to seal the deal in Elizabeth City Saturday afternoon just as in-person early voting comes to an end.

Pasquotank County is the only county in the far northeastern corner of North Carolina that voted blue in 2016. Democrat Hillary Clinton won with more than 49% of the vote compared to Donald Trump’s 47%.

In the end, Trump clinched the Tar Heel state with just over 50% of the vote

In September, state officials instructed voters to ignore the president’s plea when he called on supporters in Lumberton, North Carolina to break the law and vote twice. Instead, North Carolinians have broken early voting records. As of Friday, more than 55.6% have already cast their ballots, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

Down the ballot Pence will make a pitch for Lt. Governor Dan Forest, who is running against incumbent Democrat Roy Cooper. Pollster 538 gives the typically mask-free candidate 42% versus 51% for Cooper. Republican Senator Tom Tillis, who attended the Rose Garden super spreader event, tested positive for COVID-19 on the same day his married opponent, Democrat Cal Cunningham admitted to sending salacious text messages to another woman. Pollster 538 puts Cunningham in the lead by three points.

The Make American Great Again, North Carolina effort includes two stops. At 11:30 a.m., Pence will address voters in Wilson, North Carolina. Then, at 1:30 p.m. he meets with supporters at the Elizabeth City Regional Airport. The doors open at 11:30 a.m. for the Elizabeth City stop.

Attendees will get a temperature check, you will be instructed to wear a mask, and hand sanitizer will be available.