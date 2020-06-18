Vidant announces its Belhaven Clinic cutting hours

BELHAVEN, N.C. (WNCT) Vidant has announced its new hours at the Vidant – Belhaven Clinic, effective Monday, July 13, the clinic’s new hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.

Vidant officials released the following statement:

“Vidant Health has been vocal about the challenges of delivering care in eastern North Carolina as well as the need for policies at the state and federal level to support rural health access. Our organization delivers care in one of the most difficult markets in the country with a high burden of disease and an underserved population. The COVID-19 pandemic has also caused financial strain on health care organizations nationwide, and Vidant is not immune. Over the last few years, the Belhaven Immediate Care Clinic (within the Multispecialty Clinic) has seen an average of one patient per night. Vidant has been and will continue to meet the health care needs of the community. This change in hours will impact the night shift team at the clinic and will result in a reduction of one nurse, one medical records clerk, and one provider. Making decisions that impact a team member’s life is difficult and is not something we take lightly. Vidant is taking action to support these team members through severance benefits and assistance in applying to other potential positions within the organization for which they are qualified. Vidant is resilient and remains committed to its mission to improve the health and well-being of eastern North Carolina.”