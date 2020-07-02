Vidant Cancer Center Specialty Pharmacy receives ACHC accreditation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Vidant Health announced the Vidant Cancer Center Specialty Pharmacy at Vidant Medical Center has achieved accreditation through the Accreditation Commission for Health Care for its specialty product offerings.

Accreditation is a process through which health care organizations demonstrate compliance with national standards.

Accreditation by ACHC reflects an organization’s dedication and commitment to meeting standards that facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care.

This accreditation means that the Vidant Cancer Center Specialty Pharmacy now provides local support and specialty products to patients throughout eastern North Carolina.

Some products include treatments for different types of cancer and Hepatitis B, among others. Previously, patients would have to seek products from large chain specialty pharmacies out of state.

“Specialty products are unique to a pharmacy because they may have a higher complexity, higher handling cost or may require very specific handling requirements to remain viable,” said Dave Harlow, vice president of operations for allied health at Vidant. “Because of this, many specialty products are not easily accessible for patients and can be difficult to obtain. With this accreditation, it will be easier than ever to help our patients receive the products they depend on.”