KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Vidant Duplin Hospital had two doctors and a lab manager take part in COVID-19 vaccines that were administered on Friday.

In a Facebook post, hospital officials said Dr. Chad Kornegay and Dr. Jon Kornegay got the vaccine along with Lab Manager Daryl Howard.

Vidant Health received its shipment of Pfizer vaccines earlier this week and shipped some of them out to their other hospitals to administer to healthcare workers.