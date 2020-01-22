Vidant, ECU Brody School of Medicine successfully perform first-in-state GammaTile™ procedure

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Surgeons and care providers at Vidant Cancer Care and the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University successfully performed GammaTile™ Therapy at Vidant Medical Center.

It is the first procedure of its kind in the state of North Carolina.

The procedure is a surgically targeted radiation therapy, designed to delay aggressive tumor regrowth for patients with brain tumors.

By implanting a 3D-collagen tile containing Cesium radiation in the patient’s brain, the procedure eliminates the need for additional hospital or clinic visits for ongoing radiation therapy.

The procedure represents Vidant and Brody’s shared mission of bringing high-quality health care to eastern North Carolina.