GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Vidant Health officials said they are aware of the technical issues with the online scheduling tool for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vidant Health released the following statement:

“Vidant Health is aware of a technical issue with our online scheduling tool for the COVID-19 vaccine. Vidant teams are working diligently to address it. We deeply apologize and we appreciate the community’s patience. Updates will be provided as available.”