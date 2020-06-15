Vidant Greenville Wellness Center closes permanently

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Vidant will not be reopening the Greenville Wellness Center and it will remain permanently closed.

The following statement was released:

“Vidant Health has been vocal about the challenges of delivering care in eastern North Carolina as well as the need for policies at the state and federal level to support rural health access. Our organization delivers care in one of the most difficult markets in the country with a high burden of disease and an underserved population. The COVID-19 pandemic has also caused financial strain on health care organizations nationwide, and Vidant is not immune.”

Despite an increase in memberships and utilization prior to COVID-19, the Vidant Wellness Center in Greenville has experienced an ongoing financial shortfall.

Vidant officials said, this is expected to worsen with even higher cost of operations in order to comply with increased cleaning and limited capacity requirements, alongside uncertainty about future membership and utilization due to COVID-19.

Out of the 139 team members employed at the Vidant Wellness Center in Greenville, the majority will remain employed and continue in their reassigned roles as part of Vidant’s COVID-19 response or providing child care services for a period of time.

Child care services at the Wellness Center in Greenville will continue throughout the duration of the Summer Camp program and cease upon the previously scheduled and communicated end date of Aug. 21.

Vidant’s Lifestyle Medicine and Nutrition Clinics will continue to operate within the facility.

The Wellness Center locations in Washington and Ahoskie, where there are limited fitness center options, are unaffected by this change and will reopen after the announcement of the Governor’s orders to reopen gyms across North Carolina and when Vidant believes it to be safe for team and community members.

Vidant’s reopening standards include proactive measures to help keep our facilities safe from COVID-19, including social distancing, enhanced cleaning and disinfecting practices, team member masking, and screening for all visitors.

Vidant encourages team and community members to continue to prioritize their physical health through exercise and movement.

Vidant says, “they are resilient and remains committed to its mission to improve the health and well-being of eastern North Carolina.”