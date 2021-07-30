Vidant Health announces COVID-19 vaccine requirement for team members to protect patients

Greenville, N.C. – Vidant Health announced the COVID-19 vaccine is a requirement for their team members.

Vidant officials said they have reviewed national, state, and local data and it is clear the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and greatly reduce the severity of the virus and/or hospitalizations in those who become infected.

Vidant will require the COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of employment for all team members, physicians, credential providers, and contract workers.

Timeline:

Leaders (managers and above), physicians and credentialed providers – Deadline to complete vaccine series: Oct. 1, 2021

Team members, new hires, contract workers – Deadline to complete vaccine series: Dec. 1, 2021

Exemptions:

In addition to other important safety measures like the flu vaccine, the COVID vaccine will become a condition of employment; which means in order to be employed by or work at Vidant, team members must be vaccinated by the deadlines outlined above or have an approved medical or religious exemption. Ongoing requirements for those meeting medical/religious exemptions may include weekly testing and potential reassignment away from working on units with immuno-compromised patients.

Meeting the mission to improve the health and well-being of eastern North Carolina means taking all necessary actions to combat and hopefully end the COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed more than 600,000 American lives. Several hospitals and health systems in North Carolina, and many across the nation, have already announced vaccine requirements for their team members. It is the right thing to do for the safety of all, especially as the variants prove to be more transmissible and severe for those not vaccinated.