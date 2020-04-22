Vidant Health announces furloughs, reduction in salaries and shifts effective April 26

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Effective April 26, Vidant will reduce compensation for executives and all team members through implementing furloughs, salary reductions, and schedule and shift adjustments.

Due to COVID-19, Vidant is experiencing a significant decrease in volumes which is impacting revenue.

To meet the real impact of COVID-19, the organization must take immediate action and adjust its workforce structure in order to support the changes in operational needs.

Vidant will also be reducing employer contributions to retirement plans by 50 percent.

The reduction in salary will be tiered according to the level of position, with executives taking the most significant percentage of decrease of up to 25 percent.

Vidant will monitor the health system’s operations and volumes on an ongoing basis and adjust staffing plans accordingly.

“This is a financially challenging time for all health systems throughout the country. It’s even more challenging for rural health care where there hasn’t been enough effort made to address the unique realities we already face,” said Michael Waldrum, MD, CEO of Vidant Health. “We must take these necessary actions to ensure Vidant is able to continue to meet its mission now and into the future.”

Vidant is grateful for the community’s response to the stay-at-home orders and social distancing and is hopeful the curve has been flattened enough to prevent a significant surge in COVID-19 patients.

“It’s important we continue to distance ourselves, wash our hands and to do all of things that will help prevent spread of this virus,” said Dr. Waldrum. “This crisis is far from over, but the things we are doing now will continue to make our ability to respond manageable.”