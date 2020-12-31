Vidant Health announces new restrictions at hospitals, clinics, emergency departments

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Vidant Health is imposing further restrictions to its visitation guidelines in hospitals, clinics and emergency departments.

The guidelines go into effect Monday at 5 a.m. In addition, Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital will continue to prohibit visitors in both the emergency department and inpatient units as they have done since Nov. 25. The Outer Banks Hospital will also prohibit visitors in the emergency department and inpatient units Monday, Jan. 4.

The new guidelines are as follows: