Vidant Health announces plans to re-open Wellness Center in Greenville in the fall

Greenville, N.C. – March 24, 2021 – Vidant Health is excited to announce the re-opening of the Vidant Wellness Center in Greenville later this year with a re-imagined set of community and patient services.

After closing in June 2020, we spent several months diligently assessing how to best utilize the building, while also exploring how to improve access to patient services.

Balancing both the community’s passion for the Greenville-based Wellness Center, as well as the need to expand patient services, the organization carefully redesigned the Wellness Center’s space and service model that is mission-focused and sustainable.

The Wellness Center in Greenville will re-open later this year as a destination facility for Vidant’s wellness and outpatient rehabilitation services. Additional details about timing, employment opportunities and memberships at the Wellness Center in Greenville will be shared in the coming months.

Fitness Center

Fitness Center offerings will include membership access to exercise equipment, pool and aquatic programs, group exercise classes, personal training and a KidZone. Services like the Café, CrossFit, children’s gym and camps will not be offered in the revised model.

Outpatient Rehabilitation Services

Vidant’s three Greenville-based outpatient rehabilitation clinics will all relocate to new space at the Wellness Center. This centralized location will improve convenience and accessibility for patients as well as team member collaboration. Vidant Outpatient Rehabilitation includes adult, children and aquatic programs; comprehensive speech, physical and occupational therapy; and many specialty services.

Lifestyle Medicine Clinic

The Lifestyle Medicine Clinic currently housed at the Greenville-based Wellness Center will continue to offer patient visits with medical providers for nutrition, weight loss, diabetes, tobacco cessation, exercise as medicine and other lifestyle treatments. The clinic will also provide wellness programs to Vidant team members.

Ahoskie and Washington Wellness Centers

Vidant plans to resume operation of the Wellness Centers in Ahoskie and Washington, which have been closed due to COVID-19. Outpatient rehab and cardiopulmonary rehab services remain open in the Washington Wellness Center. Children’s after school and upcoming summer camps also remain open in the Ahoskie Wellness Center. The timing for opening these facilities, along with the Greenville-based Wellness Center, is dependent on the ongoing impact of the pandemic.

Vidant remains committed to meeting the health care needs of eastern North Carolina and improving the health and well-being of the region.