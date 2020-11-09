Vidant Health distributes ‘Stop The Bleed’ kits to area public schools

Courtesy of Vidant Health: From left, Felicia Mosley-Williams, manager of the school health services at VMC; Erika Greene, pediatric trauma program manager at Maynard Children’s Hospital at VMC; Bryan Lake, trauma outreach coordinate at VMC, present Stop The Bleed Kits at the Nov. 2 Pitt County Schools Board Meeting.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Vidant Health is helping provide “Stop The Bleed” kits to area public schools.

These kits are an excellent resource for schools for use in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives.

One of the most common contributing factors in trauma-related events is preventable blood loss.

Approximately 40% of trauma-related deaths worldwide can be attributed to bleeding or its consequence.

The items in these kits help control the loss of blood, leading to positive outcomes for those who sustain injuries.

The ‘Stop The Bleed’ kits are funded by Children’s Miracle Network with training provided by Maynard Children’s Hospital.

They are distributed to all Martin, Greene, and Pitt County Schools with education to ensure schools are prepared in the event of a trauma that results in active bleeding that could endanger a child’s life.

“The school nurses have been instrumental in getting their school staff trained and prepared for the use of Stop The Bleed kits,” Erika Greene, pediatric trauma program manager for Maynard Children’s Hospital at Vidant Medical Center, said. “In total, more than 100 kits have gone to the schools in Greene, Martin and Pitt Counties. It is our hope that over the next few years, we will provide education and place Stop The Bleed kits at each public school within the 29-county Vidant Health region.”

These kits will ensure that more children can be treated and with supplies that last long-term without expiration.

Dr. Ethan Lenker, Superintendent, Pitt County Schools, added: “Thank you, Vidant, for pushing this training out to many organizations and businesses in the community, including our school system. Because of this great partnership, many PCS staff members are trained in Stop The Bleed techniques including our First Responders and many of our administrators. We are also grateful to be a recipient of the kits as vital, lifesaving equipment in our schools.”