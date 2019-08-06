Vidant Health donates $50,000 to Boys and Girls Clubs in four local counties

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)



The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain announced Tuesday that Vidant Health donated a total of $50,000 to several of its local clubs.



According to BGCCP officials, the Vidant Health Foundation awarded its Community Benefit & Health Initiatives grant to locations in Pitt, Greene, Beaufort, and Martin Counties.



The Boys and Girls Clubs in Beaufort County, Greene County, and Martin County received $7,500 each, and Pitt County received $35,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America health and wellness program, Triple Play.



BGCCP officials said the Triple Play program seeks to improve Club members’ knowledge of healthy habits, good nutrition, and physical fitness, increase the number of hours per day they participate in physical activities, and strengthen their ability to interact positively with others and have healthy relationships.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain has approximately 2,000 members in 17 Clubs throughout Pitt, Beaufort, Lenoir, Martin, Greene, Carteret, and Craven Counties.



For more information on local Boys and Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain, visit their website, or call 252-355-2345.