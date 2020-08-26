Vidant Health hospitals receive Get With The Guidelines awards

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Vidant Health hospitals have received several American Heart Association/American Stroke Association Get With The Guidelines achievement awards for their work in treating stroke, diabetes, cardiac arrest, heart attack, and heart failure.

These awards recognize the hospital’s commitment to ensuring patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.

Vidant Health hospitals receiving recognition include:

Stroke, diabetes and cardiovascular disease, which includes heart failure, heart attack and cardiac arrest, are among the leading causes of death in the nation.

About 647,000 Americans die from heart disease each year, that’s one in every four deaths.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of hospitalization in North Carolina.

The state also has a higher burden of diabetes and stroke.

According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States.

Stroke kills about 140,000 Americans each year, accounting for one out of every 20 deaths.

In eastern North Carolina, the stroke death rate is even higher, highlighting the need for preventative and rapid care.

To speak with a Vidant neurologist for non-emergency care, call 252-816-9700.

To find a heart and vascular provider, visit Vidanthealth.com/Find-A-Doctor