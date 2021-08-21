Vidant Health holds public event in Bethel

BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) — People gathered at Field of Dreams Park on Saturday for Vidant Health’s CommUNITY Health and Wellness Event.

Vidant offered COVID-19 vaccines and testing along with other health resources. Event coordinators said the goal was to get people excited about health and wellness.



“We’re really excited about the turnout, like I said, meeting people where they are, making sure they know, we are also a part of their community, and making sure that we serve them the best way we can,” said Vidant Administrative Fellow Koai Martin.

Martin said its mission is to provide the resources needed for people to stay healthy and successful.