GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Nine Vidant nurses have been named to the Great 100 honorees, eight from Vidant Medical Center, and one from Vidant Edgecombe Hospital.

Vidant extends heartfelt gratitude to these nurses for their contributions to patient care in eastern North Carolina.

Out of the thousands of nominations, the selection committee chooses 100 nurses to honor as the best of the best in the state.