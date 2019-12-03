Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Vidant Health sets visitation restrictions for children’s hospital amid high number of respiratory viruses

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Visitation restrictions will go into effect at the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital at Vidant Medical Center Wednesday.

This decision comes after a high number of respiratory viruses circulating in the community.

The facility will only welcome visitors 12 years of age and older, who are not exhibiting symptoms of a cold or flu, diarrhea, vomiting or headaches.

However, healthy children under the age of 12 may visit their healthy newborn sibling and additional exceptions will be made in special circumstances.

It is important to keep hands washed, keep kids home from school when they are sick, avoid sharing cups or utensils and keep your mouth covered when you cough or sneeze, according to Vidant staff.

Vidant is hoping this precaution will help limit the spread of infections around the hospital. They also note the temporary limitations will be lifted as soon as viral respiratory illnesses decrease in the community.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV