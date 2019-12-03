Vidant Health sets visitation restrictions for children’s hospital amid high number of respiratory viruses

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Visitation restrictions will go into effect at the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital at Vidant Medical Center Wednesday.

This decision comes after a high number of respiratory viruses circulating in the community.

The facility will only welcome visitors 12 years of age and older, who are not exhibiting symptoms of a cold or flu, diarrhea, vomiting or headaches.

However, healthy children under the age of 12 may visit their healthy newborn sibling and additional exceptions will be made in special circumstances.

It is important to keep hands washed, keep kids home from school when they are sick, avoid sharing cups or utensils and keep your mouth covered when you cough or sneeze, according to Vidant staff.

Vidant is hoping this precaution will help limit the spread of infections around the hospital. They also note the temporary limitations will be lifted as soon as viral respiratory illnesses decrease in the community.