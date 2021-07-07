Vidant Health still working around the clock to vaccinate Eastern North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s been about sixth months since Vidant medical received its first shipment of vaccines. Now, we are taking a look at what vaccinations are looking like across the Eastern part of the state.

“All we can say is fear the virus, not the vaccine,” said Jacob Parrish the VP Systems and Procedures “Vidant Health.”

Over 160,000 vaccines have been distributed from Vidant Medical Center and their partners since they first received the stock. Now, about six months later, that number isn’t growing as fast, but officials say vaccinations are still key to getting us through this pandemic.

“In the January, February, March time frame we were giving thousands and thousands of doses a week across the region.”

Jacob Parrish is Vidant’s Vice President of systems and procedures. He says they are now starting to see a younger crowd as vaccinations are more widely available. Also noting, there is progress when it comes to the racial breakdown of those getting a shot.

“We are starting to see a little breakdown from our racial demographics. We are currently around 60% white and about 30% African American in terms of our total population,” said Parrish.

Vidant officials also explain that those fully vaccinated, are protected against the newer delta variant. Making a point that now most COVID related deaths come from those who have yet to roll up their sleeves

“It really is a personal decision for an individual right and everybody is approaching this scenario from their own perspective, their own experiences,” said Parrish. “For those that are unvaccinated, that is the majority of deaths across the country now.”

Overall Parrish says it really comes down to all of the support and partnerships they have made with health outlets and other organizations across the region.

“The relationships that have been formed, the relationships that have grown, the value of collaboration across our region is key to our future success and sustainment and Vidant Health is proud to be a part of that.”

Parrish says they are on standby when it comes to any guidance on providing a booster shot for their patients. He also says testing is key to keep people protected and cared for in the proper manner.