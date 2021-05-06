Vidant Health to resume services at Wellness Centers in Ahoskie and Washington

Greenville, N.C. – May 6, 2021 – Vidant Health will resume operations at the Ahoskie and Washington Vidant Wellness Centers on June 1, 2021. After closing in March 2020 in response to COVID-19, exercise and aquatic services will resume with proper safety and sanitation protocols in place for members, team members, and guests.

The safety of wellness members and guests, as well as Vidant team members, is Vidant’s priority. As a health care organization dedicated to serving and caring for the community, we will continue to place safety at the forefront of all decisions.

Based on widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccines in the communities where the centers are located, Vidant has made the decision to resume the Centers’ exercise and aquatics serves with strict safety guidelines in place.

Following safety and sanitation protocols, including screening, masking, distancing, disinfecting, and handwashing, all those who enter the facilities will also be expected to follow the below guidelines:

Complete COVID-19 screening upon entrance.

Wear an approved mask at all times, covering nose and mouth, except when swimming or showering.

Check in and out of each visit to track capacity and enable members to choose less busy times.

Maintain a minimum of six feet social distancing throughout the center and classes.

Observe and comply with the capacity limits posted throughout the facility.

Wipe down equipment before and after use.

Sanitize and wash hands often.

Bring your own towel.

Vidant’s ability to keep Wellness Centers operational during the pandemic depends on all members following the above guidelines. Like all businesses and facilities, Vidant will pause operations in the event of suspected COVID-19 spread at a Wellness Center location. Visit VidantWellnessCenter.com to stay up to date on the latest information.

The Vidant Wellness Center in Greenville will reopen later this year as a destination facility for Vidant’s wellness and outpatient rehabilitation services, once renovations are complete.

New member enrollment for the Vidant Wellness Center in Ahoskie or Washington will be available starting June 1 at VidantWellnessCenter.com.

While Wellness Center members are not required to be vaccinated for COVID-19, Vidant Health strongly encourages all community members to get vaccinated to protect yourself and those around you. Schedule your vaccine appointment today at VidantHealth.com/Vaccinate.

The exercise opportunities and social support the Wellness Centers provide is vital to physical and emotional health. Together, we remain committed to meeting the health care needs of eastern North Carolina and improving the health and well-being of the region.