Vidant Health to update visitor restriction exceptions

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT) To help accommodate patients requiring in-person visitation from a loved one, Vidant Health has announced new restriction exceptions by area at Vidant hospitals and clinics.

To ensure the safety of all, visitors will be screened and masked and asked to follow the below screening and entry requirements.

These new restriction exceptions are effective Friday at Vidant Medical Center and June 23 at all Vidant Community Hospitals and medical practices/outpatient clinics:

Visiting Hours and Restrictions by Department

(all visitors must be screened and follow entry requirements):

Hospital Inpatient Departments 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. One (1) healthy adult visitor per patient Visitor must stay in patient’s room unless they are visiting the café. Visitor is allowed one (1) entrance and exit from hospital on day of visit. Multiple visitors, even one at a time, are not allowed. Children’s Hospital Open hours Maynard Children’s Hospital and pediatric patients at all inpatient Vidant facilities allow one (1) healthy guardian at the bedside. Switching of two designated guardians can occur but only one (1) guardian allowed at bedside at a time. Pediatric Palliative or end-of-life care: Both (2) guardians welcome at bedside upon approval from leadership. Labor & Delivery/ Maternity Open hours One (1) healthy partner Emergency Department Open hours One (1) healthy adult visitor will be admitted to accompany a patient requiring assistance if needed. It is recommended that patients do not bring visitors unless assistance is necessary. Outpatient procedures that require sedation or anesthesia During scheduled procedure or appointment One (1) healthy adult visitor may wait in special waiting areas. COVID-19 Positive Patients N/A No visitors allowed. Ask nurse for accommodations regarding virtual visits.

Exception to Visitor Restrictions Include:

End-of-Life Open Hours Family members may visit with guidance from care team. Behavioral Health N/A No visitors allowed. Ask nurse for accommodations regarding virtual visits. COVID-19 Positive Patients N/A No visitors allowed. Ask nurse for accommodations regarding virtual visits.

Additionally, Vidant will reopen some cafes at 50% capacity and seating with other safety measures consistent with guidelines from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services effective June 23. Only grab-and-go food will be available.

Vidant still recommends and supports virtual connectivity to help loved ones safely interact with patients, especially in facilities where patients are at an increased risk for complications such as long-term nursing facilities.

For more information on Vidant’s visitor restrictions visit VidantHealth.com/Alerts