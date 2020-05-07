Vidant Health is now offering essential care services to patients

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Vidant Health is seeing fewer patients for care unrelated to the coronavirus, even as the medical group sees its expenses tied to pandemic response rising.

Now the organization is preparing to restore some services unrelated to COVID-19.

They say the east is continuing the fight against the coronavirus.

Patients who have delayed care for other reasons can now be seen because vidant has increased testing capabilities and more supplies of personal protective equipment.

Vidant Health has a list of patients who had to postpone procedures because of pandemic restrictions.

Doctors are reaching out to those patients, letting them know it is now okay for them to come get that essential care.

“We’re really focused on care that should be within about a four week span of time whatever that procedure or test is if a physician feels you need it at that level of urgency we’re calling that essential that you have that done. Right now that’s our focus of the people of eastern North Carolina is getting those procedures and technologies done,” says Brian Floyd, President of Vidant Medical Center.

Hospital workers have processes that safely sanitize the facility.

That’s to make sure it’s safe to separate coronavirus patients from people who don’t have the virus.

The hospital will make adjustments depending on the local health situation.

Floyd explains, “If we saw an increasing number of Covid patients or we saw a decreasing supply for PPE we would make decisions about how to balance that as we go forward.”

He says there is still no vaccine for the coronavirus, and that’s still a concern.

Vidant Health will continue to monitor the region’s covid-19 case numbers on a daily basis.

Executives are still seeing a steady increase in patients going into the hospital for COVID-19 care.

They’ll be watching the phased reopening. They’re also encouraging people to social distance, wear masks and practice proper hygiene to prevent a new case surge.

The coronavirus has also had a large financial impact on vidant health leading to furloughs and schedule changes.

Vidant leaders say they will continue to evaluate their financial situation to determine what steps they will need to take moving forward.